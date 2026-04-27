Carden meets with Indonesian Minister of Defense

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Army Gen. Thomas Carden, vice chief of the National Guard Bureau, meets with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin during an office call and luncheon at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, April 13, 2026. Joined by Indonesian Deputy Chief of Defense Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita; Ambassador Indroyono Soesilo; Air Marshal Yusuf Jauhari; and Brig. Gen. Tyson Tahara, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard, the group reaffirmed the 20-year partnership between the Hawaii National Guard and Indonesian Armed Forces, established in 2006 under the Department of War National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)