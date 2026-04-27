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    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission [Image 1 of 23]

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    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission

    FREEPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Governor J.B. Pritzker (left), Col. Lenny Williams Assistant Adjutant General - Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard (center), and State Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas R. Black (right) attend the 333rd Military Police Company deployment ceremony at the Masonic Temple in Freeport, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024. The ceremony recognized Soldiers deploying to Alaska in support of homeland defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:38
    Photo ID: 9650886
    VIRIN: 240919-A-XJ169-1145
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 685.69 KB
    Location: FREEPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission [Image 23 of 23], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission

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    Deployment Ceremony

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