Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission

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Governor J.B. Pritzker (left), Col. Lenny Williams Assistant Adjutant General - Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard (center), and State Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas R. Black (right) attend the 333rd Military Police Company deployment ceremony at the Masonic Temple in Freeport, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024. The ceremony recognized Soldiers deploying to Alaska in support of homeland defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)