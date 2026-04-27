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    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission [Image 12 of 23]

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    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission

    FREEPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (left), 1st Lt. Christian Grego (center), and Col. Lenny Williams (right), hold the Illinois state flag during the 333rd Military Police Company deployment ceremony in Freeport, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024. The ceremony recognized Soldiers deploying to Alaska in support of homeland defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 12:38
    Photo ID: 9650871
    VIRIN: 240919-A-XJ169-4720
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 629.39 KB
    Location: FREEPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission [Image 23 of 23], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission
    Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission

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    Deployment Ceremony

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