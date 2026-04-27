Illinois Soldiers Depart Freeport for Alaska Mission

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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (left), 1st Lt. Christian Grego (center), and Col. Lenny Williams (right), hold the Illinois state flag during the 333rd Military Police Company deployment ceremony in Freeport, Illinois, Sept. 19, 2024. The ceremony recognized Soldiers deploying to Alaska in support of homeland defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)