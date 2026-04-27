2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB

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U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, center left, Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tabitha Harris, center right, Headquarters Air Force Religious Affairs Career Field Manager, pose for a group photo with Airmen in Training, serving as white ropes, following the National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 28, 2026. White ropes, Airmen who support the chaplain corps and care for their wingmen in training, were recognized for volunteering to help set up and support the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)