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    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB [Image 6 of 6]

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    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, center left, Headquarters Air Force Chief of Chaplains, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tabitha Harris, center right, Headquarters Air Force Religious Affairs Career Field Manager, pose for a group photo with Airmen in Training, serving as white ropes, following the National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 28, 2026. White ropes, Airmen who support the chaplain corps and care for their wingmen in training, were recognized for volunteering to help set up and support the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9650672
    VIRIN: 260428-F-GJ229-1209
    Resolution: 5862x3908
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB

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    Chief of Chaplains
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    National Prayer Breakfast
    AETC
    82nd TRW

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