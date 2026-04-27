2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB

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From right, Mr. Tom Taylor, Wichita Falls City Councilor, talks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tabitha Harris, Headquarters Air Force Religious Affairs Career Field Manager, during the National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 28, 2026. Their conversation highlighted the shared commitment that Sheppard AFB and the local community maintain in supporting one another, reflecting the spirit of unity and spiritual reflection that guided the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)