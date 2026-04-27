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    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB [Image 5 of 6]

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    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    From right, Mr. Tom Taylor, Wichita Falls City Councilor, talks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tabitha Harris, Headquarters Air Force Religious Affairs Career Field Manager, during the National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard Air Force Base, April 28, 2026. Their conversation highlighted the shared commitment that Sheppard AFB and the local community maintain in supporting one another, reflecting the spirit of unity and spiritual reflection that guided the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9650663
    VIRIN: 260428-F-GJ229-1201
    Resolution: 5349x3566
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB
    2026 National Prayer Breakfast at Sheppard AFB

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    Chief of Chaplains
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    National Prayer Breakfast
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