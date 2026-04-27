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    Purple Up Day celebrated across USAG Stuttgart [Image 1 of 4]

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    Purple Up Day celebrated across USAG Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Margarita Cambest 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford speaks to students during Purple Up Day celebrations on April 15, 2025. The Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) event was one of many celebrations for Month of the Military Child across the garrison. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9650671
    VIRIN: 260414-O-LR189-2662
    Resolution: 5981x3979
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Purple Up Day celebrated across USAG Stuttgart [Image 4 of 4], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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