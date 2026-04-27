U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford speaks to students during Purple Up Day celebrations on April 15, 2025. The Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) event was one of many celebrations for Month of the Military Child across the garrison. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9650671
|VIRIN:
|260414-O-LR189-2662
|Resolution:
|5981x3979
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Up Day celebrated across USAG Stuttgart [Image 4 of 4], by Margarita Cambest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Purple Up Day celebrated across USAG Stuttgart
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