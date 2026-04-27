Purple Up Day celebrated across USAG Stuttgart

Photo By Margarita Cambest | The Stuttgart High School Panther Dancers get ready to perform as part of Purple Up...... read more read more Photo By Margarita Cambest | The Stuttgart High School Panther Dancers get ready to perform as part of Purple Up Day celebrations at Stuttgart High School on April 15, 2025. The Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) event was one of many celebrations for Month of the Military Child across the garrison. U.S. Army photo by Margarita Cambest see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany— USAG Stuttgart leadership and members of the Stuttgart Military Community joined faculty, staff, and students of Stuttgart-area Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) schools Wednesday to celebrate [Purple Up Day!](https://www.dodea.edu/month-military-child)

The celebration encouraged students worldwide to wear purple as a visible way to show support and thanks for the strength and sacrifices of military youth. April is the Month of the Military Child and purple symbolizes all branches of the U.S. military—blending Army green, Marine Corps red, and the blues of the Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard into one unified color. Schools across the garrison also celebrated in their own ways. From Lunch with a Loved One at Stuttgart Elementary School to enjoying snacks in a “purplicious cafeteria” at Patch Elementary School.

“During the Month of the Military Child, we celebrate the courage and achievements of children who serve alongside their families through every transition–frequent moves, new schools, and parent deployments,” USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford said. “These experiences shape our children in profound ways, building resilience, adaptability, and a sense of community that is truly remarkable.”

The event at Stuttgart High School featured performances by Stuttgart High School’s Legacy Drumline and dance team, The Panther Dancers, poetry and performances by students, and appearances by school mascots.

“Purple Up day allowed kids from all ages to express the ups and downs of our unique and complex lifestyle,” said SHS senior Lily H. “It enabled students to speak out about our struggles, like how the middle schoolers did in their monologues, which I found really admirable. I think that it shows the younger children that it’s OK to be upset about moving and change in environment because these challenges are what helps us grow.”

The day’s events culminated with the opening of a student-curated exhibit featuring student art about what it means to be a military child.

Stuttgart High School senior Emily Wheeler, who curated the exhibit as part of her Career Practicum class in conjunction with the Museum of the American Military Family said the exhibit is all about sharing the experiences of military-connected children and the things that make them unique and special. Since the beginning of the school year, she has worked closely with the museum and Career Practicum Coordinator Dawn MacFarland to put everything together. Multiple displays about the history of military-connected children and student art are now on display in the SHS library through the end of the month.

“Seeing all of the students from the elementary schools and middle school and seeing them look at all of their artwork and deliver their monologues made the whole process worth it,” Emily said.