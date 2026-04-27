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    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 1 of 4]

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    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Tiffany Wood 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    S4 Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. 1st Class Sharde Powell, with the 701st Military Police Battalion, 14th MP Brigade, counts batons April 29, 2026, as part of a lateral transfer inventory at Fort Leonard Wood's Stem Village. Supply specialists from across the brigade took part in the inventory for accountability purposes after receiving MP equipment from a unit that deactivated at Fort Carson, Colo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9650656
    VIRIN: 260429-A-FH875-2134
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4], by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood

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