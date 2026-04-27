S4 Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. 1st Class Sharde Powell, with the 701st Military Police Battalion, 14th MP Brigade, counts batons April 29, 2026, as part of a lateral transfer inventory at Fort Leonard Wood's Stem Village. Supply specialists from across the brigade took part in the inventory for accountability purposes after receiving MP equipment from a unit that deactivated at Fort Carson, Colo.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9650656
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-FH875-2134
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
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