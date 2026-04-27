Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

S4 Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. 1st Class Sharde Powell, with the 701st Military Police Battalion, 14th MP Brigade, counts batons April 29, 2026, as part of a lateral transfer inventory at Fort Leonard Wood's Stem Village. Supply specialists from across the brigade took part in the inventory for accountability purposes after receiving MP equipment from a unit that deactivated at Fort Carson, Colo.