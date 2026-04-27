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    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 2 of 4]

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    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Tiffany Wood 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Property Book Officer Staff Sgt. Charmaine Ellis, 14th Military Police Brigade, removes replacement shields from boxes before they are counted as part of a lateral transfer inventory April 29, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood's Stem Village. The brigade's inventory of the transferred equipment took place after supply specialists, or 92Ys, from organizations across the installation completed the Unit Supply Manager Course taught April 20-23, 2026, by a mobile Command, Maintenance Evaluation and Training team from Fort Riley, Kan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9650652
    VIRIN: 260429-A-FH875-2324
    Resolution: 2663x1772
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood [Image 4 of 4], by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
    Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood

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