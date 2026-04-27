Property Book Officer Staff Sgt. Charmaine Ellis, 14th Military Police Brigade, removes replacement shields from boxes before they are counted as part of a lateral transfer inventory April 29, 2026, at Fort Leonard Wood's Stem Village. The brigade's inventory of the transferred equipment took place after supply specialists, or 92Ys, from organizations across the installation completed the Unit Supply Manager Course taught April 20-23, 2026, by a mobile Command, Maintenance Evaluation and Training team from Fort Riley, Kan.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9650652
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-FH875-2324
|Resolution:
|2663x1772
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Unit supply specialists receive ‘valuable training’ at Fort Leonard Wood
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