U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package, Puerto Rico National Guard, establish a temporary disaster response base during a Synchronization Collective Training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2026. The exercise immersed teams in high-stress disaster simulations involving search and extraction, decontamination, and medical triage focused on ensuring readiness during domestic operations and future evaluations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9650336
|VIRIN:
|260312-Z-MF014-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Puerto Rico National Guard CERFP conducts synchronization collective training exercise
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