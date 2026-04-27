22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package, Puerto Rico National Guard, establish a temporary disaster response base during a Synchronization Collective Training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2026. The exercise immersed teams in high-stress disaster simulations involving search and extraction, decontamination, and medical triage focused on ensuring readiness during domestic operations and future evaluations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)