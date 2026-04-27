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    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise [Image 7 of 10]

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    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package, Puerto Rico National Guard, establish a temporary disaster response base during a Synchronization Collective Training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2026. The exercise immersed teams in high-stress disaster simulations involving search and extraction, decontamination, and medical triage focused on ensuring readiness during domestic operations and future evaluations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9650336
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-MF014-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conducts Synchronization Collective Training exercise
    22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conducts Synchronization Collective Training exercise

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    Puerto Rico National Guard CERFP conducts synchronization collective training exercise

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    156th Wing
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