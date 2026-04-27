22nd CERFP Puerto Rico National Guard conduct Synchronization Collective Training exercise

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Ortiz, public health technician and Capt. Sandra Diaz, medical plans officer, both with 156th Medical Group, Detachment 1, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, operate the medical command center during a Synchronization Collective Training exercise at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, March 12, 2026. The exercise immersed teams in high-stress disaster simulations involving search and extraction, decontamination, and medical triage focused on ensuring readiness during domestic operations and future evaluations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)