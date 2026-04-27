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    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection [Image 40 of 41]

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    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection

    CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Special Operations Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection (SOCPAS) candidate from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, crawls under barbed wire during SOCPAS at Camp Mackall, North Carolina February 2, 2026. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway or the Pschological Operations Qualification Course and allowed the Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs or Psychological Operations Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 07:40
    Photo ID: 9650226
    VIRIN: 260202-A-OP908-9521
    Resolution: 3600x2657
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection [Image 41 of 41], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection
    Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection

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    PSYOP
    SWCS
    Pyschological Operations
    GoArmySOF
    Civil Affairs

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