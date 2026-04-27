Special Operations Civil Affairs-Pyschological Operations Assessment and Selection

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A Special Operations Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Assessment and Selection (SOCPAS) candidate from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, crawls under barbed wire during SOCPAS at Camp Mackall, North Carolina February 2, 2026. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway or the Pschological Operations Qualification Course and allowed the Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs or Psychological Operations Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)