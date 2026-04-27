US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony

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U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Army Continuing Education System (ACES) honored more than 50 military personnel, civilians, and veterans during its third annual graduation recognition ceremony at the Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, April 24, 2026. The event celebrated the graduates' dedication to advancing their education and achieving academic excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)