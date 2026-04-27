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    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Army Continuing Education System (ACES) honored more than 50 military personnel, civilians, and veterans during its third annual graduation recognition ceremony at the Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, April 24, 2026. The event celebrated the graduates' dedication to advancing their education and achieving academic excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:42
    Photo ID: 9650007
    VIRIN: 260424-A-YK067-1261
    Resolution: 7687x5125
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Continuing Education Service Graduation Ceremony

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    Education
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