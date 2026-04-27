Where mail met mission.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command participated in the Military Mail Terminal opening ceremony at the Busan Storage Center, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026.



During the event, participants toured the newly constructed facility and observed how it supported the receipt, processing, and distribution of military mail across the Korean Theater of Operations. Leaders from the Republic of Korea and United States military engaged with logistics professionals, gaining a shared understanding of how postal operations sustained morale and maintained critical connections for Soldiers across the peninsula.



This event connected infrastructure development to operational capability, ensuring military mail operations remained efficient, responsive, and ready to support forces across the peninsula.



(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Park Jee Won)