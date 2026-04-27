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    Where mail met mission. [Image 1 of 6]

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    Where mail met mission.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command participated in the Military Mail Terminal opening ceremony at the Busan Storage Center, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026.

    During the event, participants toured the newly constructed facility and observed how it supported the receipt, processing, and distribution of military mail across the Korean Theater of Operations. Leaders from the Republic of Korea and United States military engaged with logistics professionals, gaining a shared understanding of how postal operations sustained morale and maintained critical connections for Soldiers across the peninsula.

    This event connected infrastructure development to operational capability, ensuring military mail operations remained efficient, responsive, and ready to support forces across the peninsula.

    (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Park Jee Won)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:34
    Photo ID: 9649989
    VIRIN: 260429-A-TI445-1202
    Resolution: 3502x2335
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Where mail met mission. [Image 6 of 6], by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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