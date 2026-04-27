(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th MXS Airman hones metalwork skills during training [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    35th MXS Airman hones metalwork skills during training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, 35th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal journeyman, participates in metalwork training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2026. This training ensures Airmen maintain the technical proficiency required to fabricate, modify and repair metal components, directly supporting maintenance operations and sustaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 01:15
    Photo ID: 9649820
    VIRIN: 260428-F-NU460-1115
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 510.29 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th MXS Airman hones metalwork skills during training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th MXS Airman hones metalwork skills during training
    35th MXS Airman hones metalwork skills during training
    35th MXS Airman hones metalwork skills during training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    metal work
    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Training
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery