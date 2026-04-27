35th MXS Airman hones metalwork skills during training

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalton Stratman, 35th Maintenance Squadron sheet metal journeyman, participates in metalwork training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2026. This training ensures Airmen maintain the technical proficiency required to fabricate, modify and repair metal components, directly supporting maintenance operations and sustaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)