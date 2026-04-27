Servicemember with the Australian Defence Force (ADF) participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 30, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) endurance event in which participants complete a timed ruck march while carrying a weighted pack, testing their physical stamina and resilience. Soldiers who meet the required standards earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9649758
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-UC770-1017
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norwegian Foot March 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.