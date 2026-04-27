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    Norwegian Foot March 2026 [Image 3 of 10]

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    Norwegian Foot March 2026

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr. 30, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile (30-kilometer) endurance event in which participants complete a timed ruck march while carrying a weighted pack, testing their physical stamina and resilience. Soldiers who meet the required standards earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9649740
    VIRIN: 260430-A-UC770-1002
    Resolution: 6478x4319
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Norwegian Foot March 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Humphreys
    1st Signal Brigade
    South Korea
    2nd Infantry Division
    ROKnorwegianRuck26

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