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    79v Career Counselor graduation [Image 5 of 6]

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    79v Career Counselor graduation

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    FORT KNOX, Ky. The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) welcomed its newest 79V Career Counselors during a graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Feb. 12, 2026.
    The graduation marks the culmination of rigorous training designed to equip Soldiers with the expertise needed to manage talent, retain quality personnel, and guide the career paths of the next generation of the Army Reserve. As the Army continues to prioritize the "People First" initiative, these newly counselors serve as the frontline for force sustainment and readiness. During the ceremony, graduates were recognized for their academic achievements and their commitment to the Soldiers they will soon serve across the United States.
    "These Career Counselors are the architects of our future force," said one of the course instructors. "Their ability to match a Soldier’s skills and goals with the needs of the Army is what keeps our Reserve components strong and capable."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 22:13
    Photo ID: 9649547
    VIRIN: 260213-A-OQ489-6723
    Resolution: 4697x3670
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 79v Career Counselor graduation [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shaping the Future of the Force: New Army Reserve Career Counselors Graduate at Fort Knox
    Shaping the Future of the Force: New Army Reserve Career Counselors Graduate at Fort Knox
    79v Career Counselor graduation
    79v Career Counselor graduation
    79v Career Counselor graduation
    Shaping the Future of the Force: New Army Reserve Career Counselors Graduate at Fort Knox

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