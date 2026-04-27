Shaping the Future of the Force: New Army Reserve Career Counselors Graduate at Fort Knox

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FORT KNOX, Ky. The Army Reserve Careers Group (ARCG) welcomed its newest 79V Career Counselors during a graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Feb. 12, 2026.

The graduation marks the culmination of rigorous training designed to equip Soldiers with the expertise needed to manage talent, retain quality personnel, and guide the career paths of the next generation of the Army Reserve. As the Army continues to prioritize the "People First" initiative, these newly counselors serve as the frontline for force sustainment and readiness. During the ceremony, graduates were recognized for their academic achievements and their commitment to the Soldiers they will soon serve across the United States.

"These Career Counselors are the architects of our future force," said one of the course instructors. "Their ability to match a Soldier’s skills and goals with the needs of the Army is what keeps our Reserve components strong and capable."