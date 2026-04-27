Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, coins Tech. Sgt. Scott Hartnett, 730th Air Mobility Squadron, heavy aircraft integrated avionics craftsman, in recognition of his actions during an off-duty emergency in Okinawa, Japan, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Hartnett and four fellow Airmen applied Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to assist an injured local man after he collapsed at Ikei Beach on March 22, 2026, helping provide lifesaving care until emergency responders arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert)