(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, coins Tech. Sgt. Scott Hartnett, 730th Air Mobility Squadron, heavy aircraft integrated avionics craftsman, in recognition of his actions during an off-duty emergency in Okinawa, Japan, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 27, 2026. Hartnett and four fellow Airmen applied Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to assist an injured local man after he collapsed at Ikei Beach on March 22, 2026, helping provide lifesaving care until emergency responders arrived. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9649461
    VIRIN: 260427-F-BN557-8030
    Resolution: 5940x3960
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Shelby Rapert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa
    Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery