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    Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa [Image 1 of 2]

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    Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attending Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Kadena Air Base, Japan, pose for a photo during a trip to Okinawa’s Miyagi Islands on March 22, 2026. During the outing, the group responded to an off-duty emergency at Ikei Beach, applying Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to assist an injured local man until emergency responders arrived. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9649460
    VIRIN: 260322-F-F3223-8031
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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