U.S. Air Force Airmen attending Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Kadena Air Base, Japan, pose for a photo during a trip to Okinawa’s Miyagi Islands on March 22, 2026. During the outing, the group responded to an off-duty emergency at Ikei Beach, applying Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to assist an injured local man until emergency responders arrived. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9649460
|VIRIN:
|260322-F-F3223-8031
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa
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