Airmen apply lifesaving training during off-duty emergency in Okinawa

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U.S. Air Force Airmen attending Noncommissioned Officer Academy at Kadena Air Base, Japan, pose for a photo during a trip to Okinawa’s Miyagi Islands on March 22, 2026. During the outing, the group responded to an off-duty emergency at Ikei Beach, applying Tactical Combat Casualty Care training to assist an injured local man until emergency responders arrived. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)