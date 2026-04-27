USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery

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An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs a vertical replenishment with Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 22, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)