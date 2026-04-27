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    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery [Image 5 of 5]

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    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, performs a vertical replenishment with Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 22, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:18
    Photo ID: 9649437
    VIRIN: 260422-N-NO146-6524
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery
    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery
    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery
    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery
    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment and Mail Delivery

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