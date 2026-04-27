November Company Pick Up

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Batul Dessouky, a senior drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, recites the senior drill instructor speech in front of her new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 25, 2026. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13-week recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)