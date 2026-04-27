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    November Company Pick Up [Image 10 of 12]

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    November Company Pick Up

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Batul Dessouky, a senior drill instructor with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, recites the senior drill instructor speech in front of her new recruits on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 25, 2026. These drill instructors will be responsible for training and mentoring their recruits during the 13-week recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:13
    Photo ID: 9649433
    VIRIN: 260425-M-JM917-1081
    Resolution: 5546x3697
    Size: 11.11 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, November Company Pick Up [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senior Drill Instructor, Drill instructor, SDI Speech, Recruit Training, November Company, Pick Up

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