9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)

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90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Convoy Response Force Airmen stand guard outside a simulated National Defense Area during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, April 9, 2026. During the course, Airmen from across 20th Air Force were trained on counter-small unmanned aircraft systems, mounted operations, heavy weapons, and helicopter integration to strengthen convoy defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)