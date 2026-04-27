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    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2) [Image 17 of 18]

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    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    A 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N ”Huey” lands to pick up 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Tactical Response Force operators after a hit during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, April 9, 2026. During the course, Airmen from across 20th Air Force were trained on counter-small unmanned aircraft systems, mounted operations, heavy weapons, and helicopter integration to strengthen convoy defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 15:54
    Photo ID: 9648943
    VIRIN: 260409-F-FL718-2136
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2) [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)
    9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2)

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    TAGS

    Sunset
    Global Strike
    Air Force
    Night
    Convoys

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