A 37th Helicopter Squadron UH-1N ”Huey” lands to pick up 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Tactical Response Force operators after a hit during the Nuclear Convoy Course at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, April 9, 2026. During the course, Airmen from across 20th Air Force were trained on counter-small unmanned aircraft systems, mounted operations, heavy weapons, and helicopter integration to strengthen convoy defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 15:54
|Photo ID:
|9648943
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-FL718-2136
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9O MSOS CRF Crushes NCC 2026 (Night 2 of 2) [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.