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    USW(R&E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour [Image 27 of 28]

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    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael and Director, Department of War, Office for Small Business Regina Sims attend a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency event at DARPA Headquarters, Arlington, Va., April 29, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 15:15
    Photo ID: 9648821
    VIRIN: 260429-D-VQ832-2240
    Resolution: 6377x4251
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USW(R&E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
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    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
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    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
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    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
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    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour
    USW(R&amp;E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour

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    TAGS

    DARPA
    small business
    DoW
    Emil Michael
    Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering

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