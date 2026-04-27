Undersecretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael and Director, Department of War, Office for Small Business Regina Sims attend a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency event at DARPA Headquarters, Arlington, Va., April 29, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9648815
|VIRIN:
|260429-D-VQ832-2202
|Resolution:
|7656x5104
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USW(R&E) Emil Michael's DARPA Tour [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.