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    USACE Buffalo District Participates in SAAPM Walk – 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    USACE Buffalo District Participates in SAAPM Walk – 2026

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a walk around the city of Buffalo to help raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), April 29, 2026. The SAAPM theme for 2026 is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate" and is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of War to use their personal strength to advance positive changes in preventing sexual violence (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:49
    Photo ID: 9648508
    VIRIN: 260429-A-FB511-2051
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Buffalo District Participates in SAAPM Walk – 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Buffalo District
    SAAPM
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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