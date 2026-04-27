Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participated in a walk around the city of Buffalo to help raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), April 29, 2026. The SAAPM theme for 2026 is "STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate" and is a call to action for individuals at all levels of the Department of War to use their personal strength to advance positive changes in preventing sexual violence (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9648507
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-FB511-2039
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Buffalo District Participates in SAAPM Walk – 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.