U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Nate Loftin and Destiney Lynch, 81st Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officers, clear out weeds at the Butterfly Garden at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2026. Volunteers gathered to clean up the area in preparation for an upcoming event for Gold Star Family Members. The Air Force Families Forever Fallen Heroes Butterfly Garden provides a place of reflection in honor of service members who died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9648451
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-BD983-1013
|Resolution:
|5415x3610
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.