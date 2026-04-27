Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Nate Loftin and Destiney Lynch, 81st Force Support Squadron readiness noncommissioned officers, clear out weeds at the Butterfly Garden at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2026. Volunteers gathered to clean up the area in preparation for an upcoming event for Gold Star Family Members. The Air Force Families Forever Fallen Heroes Butterfly Garden provides a place of reflection in honor of service members who died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)