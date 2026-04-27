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    Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event [Image 2 of 5]

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    Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Jamie Cambre, 81st Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist, clears out weeds at the Butterfly Garden at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 28, 2026. Volunteers gathered to clean up the area in preparation for an upcoming event for Gold Star Family Members. The Air Force Families Forever Fallen Heroes Butterfly Garden provides a place of reflection in honor of service members who died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2020
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9648448
    VIRIN: 260428-F-BD983-1007
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event
    Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event
    Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event
    Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event
    Keesler volunteers spruce up the Butterfly Garden for Gold Star Families' event

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