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    Daguerre Point Dam [Image 3 of 3]

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    Daguerre Point Dam

    YUBA RIVER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A side view of Daguerre Point Dam captures the length of the ogee spillway along the lower Yuba River, emphasizing the structure’s design and the importance of recognizing low-head dam hazards, June 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Dan Vellone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:10
    Photo ID: 9648441
    VIRIN: 240625-A-A1419-1003
    Resolution: 4096x3072
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: YUBA RIVER, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    water safety
    dam safety
    Yuba River
    USACE Sacramento District
    low-head dam
    Daguerre Point Dam

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