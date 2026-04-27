A side view of Daguerre Point Dam captures the length of the ogee spillway along the lower Yuba River, emphasizing the structure’s design and the importance of recognizing low-head dam hazards, June 25, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Dan Vellone)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9648441
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-A1419-1003
|Resolution:
|4096x3072
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|YUBA RIVER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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