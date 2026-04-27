180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Rubio, a security forces Airman, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, assumes a firing position during a weapons qualification class during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 24, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9648305
|VIRIN:
|260423-Z-XO039-1142
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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