180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Rubio, a security forces Airman, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, assumes a firing position during a weapons qualification class during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 24, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)