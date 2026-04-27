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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness [Image 1 of 2]

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    180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Rubio, a security forces Airman, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, assumes a firing position during a weapons qualification class during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 24, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9648304
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-XO039-1137
    Resolution: 7541x5027
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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