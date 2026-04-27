180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Curtis Lydy, a munitions system's specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, inspects and secures tie-down chains and restraint hardware on a piece of equipment during cargo loading operations during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 23, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)