U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabriel Barrow, a munitions system's specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, inspects and secures tie-down chains and restraint hardware on a piece of equipment during cargo loading operations during an Air Combat Command Combat Readiness Inspection, April 23, 2026, in Swanton, Ohio. Combat Readiness Inspections are designed to test a unit’s capabilities, effectiveness and efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Battani)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 10:42
|Photo ID:
|9648168
|VIRIN:
|260423-Z-XO039-2089
|Resolution:
|7129x4753
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180th Fighter Wing Executes Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Nicholas Battani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.