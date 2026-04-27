Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup

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U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), remove debris during a beach cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 21, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer ARG, and elements of the 11th MEU, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)