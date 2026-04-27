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    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup [Image 2 of 6]

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    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup

    GUAM

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    U.S. Sailors and Marines assigned to the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), remove a fallen tree during a beach cleanup on Ypao Beach, Guam, April 21, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer ARG, and elements of the 11th MEU, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9647483
    VIRIN: 260421-N-IV962-1040
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup
    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup
    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup
    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup
    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup
    Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, 11th MEU Conduct Beach Cleanup

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    11th MEU
    USS Comstock (LSD 45)
    Community relations (COMREL)
    blue-green integration
    Humanitarian aid

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