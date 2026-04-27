Fort Riley honored legacy, sacrifice and the enduring spirit of Soldiers during the 1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes ribbon-cutting ceremony and a street-renaming ceremony dedicated to Medal of Honor recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson, March 31, 2026, Fort Riley, Kansas.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9647280
|VIRIN:
|260401-D-GS387-2395
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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