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    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

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    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley honored legacy, sacrifice and the enduring spirit of Soldiers during the 1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes ribbon-cutting ceremony and a street-renaming ceremony dedicated to Medal of Honor recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson, March 31, 2026, Fort Riley, Kansas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 22:43
    Photo ID: 9647273
    VIRIN: 260331-D-GS387-9312
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Ian Safford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    1st Infantry Division Hall of Heroes Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

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