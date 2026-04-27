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    Modern Day Marine Pulse Check Speech [Image 6 of 7]

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    Modern Day Marine Pulse Check Speech

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Carlina Holland 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nick Mohr, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Command Data Analysis, asks a question during the pulse check presentation at the Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine brings together representatives from military, industry and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the United States Marine Corps. Through the interactions taking place at Modern Day Marine, the Corps is able to engage, educate and increase understanding of the Marine Corps' contributions to the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlina Holland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 22:42
    Photo ID: 9647268
    VIRIN: 260428-M-PK029-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Modern Day Marine Pulse Check Speech [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Carlina Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Modern Day Marine, USMC, Marine, Pulse Check, Washington DC

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