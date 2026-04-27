Modern Day Marine Pulse Check Speech

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nick Mohr, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Command Data Analysis, asks a question during the pulse check presentation at the Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine brings together representatives from military, industry and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the United States Marine Corps. Through the interactions taking place at Modern Day Marine, the Corps is able to engage, educate and increase understanding of the Marine Corps' contributions to the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlina Holland)