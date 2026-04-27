Modern Day Marine Pulse Check Speech

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Samuel Sung Innovation officer, logistics Innovation Unit, 4th Marine Logistics Group, left, and Col. Prescot Wilson, 4th Marine Logistics Groups Chief of Staff, right, speaks on accelerating command insights with AI during Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine brings together representatives from military, industry and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the United States Marine Corps. Through the interactions taking place at Modern Day Marine, the Corps is able to engage, educate and increase understanding of the Marine Corps' contributions to the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carlina Holland)