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    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Klein at The Senior Leadership Training [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Klein at The Senior Leadership Training

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, N.J. Major General Martin F. Klein, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command joined senior enlisted leaders and officers for a multi-day Senior Leadership Training event at Fort Dix, Jan. 21, 2026.
    The training focused on the "Army 2030" vision, emphasizing professional development, readiness, and the integration of holistic health and fitness into the force. Throughout the session, MG Klein engaged with leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of large-scale combat operations and the critical role of adaptive leadership in the Army Reserve.
    "Our mission is to develop an institution of highly trained, adaptive leaders who epitomize professionalism". The event featured a diverse range of activities, including strategic briefings, collaborative breakout sessions, and a somber POW/MIA remembrance ceremony to honor the sacrifices of those who came before. Leaders also participated in early morning physical readiness training, demonstrating the "lead from the front" mentality essential to the Army Reserve’s mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9647246
    VIRIN: 260122-A-OQ489-9868
    Resolution: 5086x4195
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Klein at The Senior Leadership Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Klein at The Senior Leadership Training

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    Major General
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    Klein
    two-star general
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