U.S. Army soldier smiles during indoor training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, N.J. Major General Martin F. Klein, Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command joined senior enlisted leaders and officers for a multi-day Senior Leadership Training event at Fort Dix, Jan. 21, 2026.

The training focused on the "Army 2030" vision, emphasizing professional development, readiness, and the integration of holistic health and fitness into the force. Throughout the session, MG Klein engaged with leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of large-scale combat operations and the critical role of adaptive leadership in the Army Reserve.

"Our mission is to develop an institution of highly trained, adaptive leaders who epitomize professionalism". The event featured a diverse range of activities, including strategic briefings, collaborative breakout sessions, and a somber POW/MIA remembrance ceremony to honor the sacrifices of those who came before. Leaders also participated in early morning physical readiness training, demonstrating the "lead from the front" mentality essential to the Army Reserve’s mission.