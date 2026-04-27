Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends Anzac Day ceremony at Punchbowl Cemetery

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Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, observes the wreath he laid during an Australia and New Zealand Army Corps Day commemoration event at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, April 25, 2026. Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)